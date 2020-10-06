COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia’s city-wide curfew that was set on April 10 expired Tuesday.

The curfew restricted travel and public gatherings from 11 pm to 6 am. Its purpose was to limit peoples’ exposure to the coronavirus.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says, “early on [the curfew] was a very effective tool. I think it can be again. But we have to realize that social distancing is a wonderful public health tool.”

Now that the curfew is gone, Mayor Steve Benjamin says it’s up to the people to be safe while out at night.

“Hopefully each and every one of us takes the personal responsibility that we should in ensuring that we keep ourselves healthy and by extension the people that we love.”

City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine agrees, “we want people to be armed with the right information and to be smart. That means wearing your mask and social distancing.”

There’s an upward trend of coronavirus cases in South Carolina. But both Benjamin and Devine say the city is trying to balance safety with keeping businesses afloat – a big reason for ending the curfew.

Devine says now, “there’s nothing in place from the city that says [businesses] can’t stay open after 11 pm. But [they] do still need to comply with the other guidelines regarding the number of people [they] have in [their] establishment.”

Mayor Benjamin urges citizens to be smart, because the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“We’ve seen 600 of our fellow South Carolinians die as a result of it. And hundreds of thousands across the globe. This is real. And were still very much in the midst of it. So again, we’ll follow the data as we always have, and we’ll make smart thoughtful public policy decisions as needed going forward.”

The city says a curfew may be put in place again if necessary.