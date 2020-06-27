City of Columbia to distribute masks

Citizens will be able to receive up to two masks per person or five masks per family. Masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the sites.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia will be distributing masks to citizens throughout the City while supplies last.

City Council approved the emergency ordinance on a 6-1 vote early Tuesday evening. The new rule went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, and does not apply to areas outside of city limits.

Masks will be available to those considered to be at high risk based on CDC guidance and those in vulnerable populations within the City limits.

The City of Columbia encourages citizens that have the ability to purchase their own masks to do so. The CDC also has guidance on making cloth face coverings.

The distribution of masks will begin on Monday, June 29, and will end on Friday, July 10.

The following are the distribution sites and schedules.

Sites

Busby Street Community Center - 1735 Busby Street

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center - 1117 Brandon Avenue

Edisto Neighborhood Center - 1914 Wiley Street

Earlewood Community Center - 1113 Recreation Drive

Distribution Schedule

June 29, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 1, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 2, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 6, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 8, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 10, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.