City of Columbia fixing water main break on Windsor Lake Blvd

A water main break occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Windsor Lake Blvd and Parliament Lake Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia crews worked to fix a water main break on Monday after customers say they didn't have water for more than 24 hours.

Katie Nash reached out to News 19 after her and her neighbors experienced a water main break on Sunday at the intersection of Windsor Lake Blvd and Parliament Lake Drive.

"Sunday morning when I was leaving the subdivision about 9:30, noticed water raging down the street and didn't know where it was coming from at first," said Nash.

City of Columbia crews have been working to resolve the issue and work has continued through Monday.

While there's not an official cause, officials believe the water main break could be due to a possible pressure spike that "may have caused the cast iron pipe to burst."

Officials said in an email, "The break caused water outages in the local area. A valve malfunction hampered repair efforts as workers had to locate another valve further up the line to isolate the incident. This prolonged the outages through the day today, Monday, December 21."

Since then, it's caused water outages in the area impacting 100 customers.

A boil water and traffic advisory was put out Monday morning.

While Nash has been happy about crews working to fix the problem, she's frustrated with the city for their notification system.

"Keeping the community informed when something happens, just in case someone gets sick from contaminated water and a lot of people used the water that was coming through the faucets at a low pressure and if there was a break in the line, bacteria could have gotten in the line," explained Nash.

The City of Columbia says they tried to get a notice out as soon as possible through social media and traditional media.

The city says it unfortunately didn't happen in this case and they apologize to the customers who were impacted. They plan on looking into their communication process to see how they can improve.

Officials hope the water will be back in service Monday afternoon. Nash has messaged News 19 and says her water is back on at her home.