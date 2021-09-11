Columbia, Forest Acres repeal emergency mask mandate: Is it too soon?

Some are asking if it's too soon to repeal mask mandates with holiday gathering on the horizon. Here's what two local experts told us.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On November 9th, Columbia City Council voted unanimously to end the city's mask order. The City of Forest Acres followed shortly thereafter.

The mask rule required people to wear coverings in most public spaces.

Some, however, are asking if it's too soon to repeal the mandates with holiday gathering on the horizon.

According to DHEC, on August 25, there were more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state. On November 7, however, that number dropped to just over 300 new cases.

Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at USC Dr. Mufaro Kanyangarara says vaccinations are helping reduce numbers. "Masks are important because they not only protect you as an individual, but it does also afford those you are around."

"Lifting of local mask mandates at a local level isn't going to affect us as much given this was limited to local jurisdictions," Dr. Kanyangarara went on to say. "I think we're in a pretty good position. We have high vaccine coverage, we have opened up vaccines for kids … but as you know, things can happen."

Dr. Nadine Brooks, Chief of Nursing at Columbia College, believes it's too early for mask mandates to be lifted, saying, "The minute we get comfortable and withdraw the use of masks, we see a surge."

She wants masks to continue to be worn. "It'll be very important for us to continue to wear masks."

"As a nurse and as someone who has witnessed the pattern that we've established, I think we are going to see a rise in cases, especially around the holidays," said Dr. Brooks.

Both experts believe we will see a spike in cases during the holidays.

Dr. Kanyangarara says, "I do think we will still a spike, but I do not think it will be the magnitude of what we saw last year."