Your South Carolina nonprofit organization could be eligible for funding

The applications will be for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and are due by March 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia announced that it is now accepting Hospitality Tax Grant Funding applications for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

The grant was created to provide financial support to non-profit organizations that are working to bring tourists to the City of Columbia.

In order to be eligible, organizations must be nonprofit and would have to provide documentation from the South Carolina Secretary of State's Office showing activities in the Capital City.

The applications are due on Mar. 25, by 1:00 p.m.

