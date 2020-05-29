COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has launched a challenge for small business owners as they continue to reopen in Columbia.

The challenge, called 'Resilient Columbia pledge challenge' encourages businesses to take steps based on CDC and DHEC guidance in light of the COVID-19 health crisis.

By taking the pledge, a business declares that it is taking steps based upon guidance from the CDC and DHEC to:

Monitor the health of their employees

Clean high touch areas frequently

Encourage the use of face coverings and promote regular hand washing

Limit the number of people, both inside our building and in our outdoor spaces (if applicable)

Promote social distancing at all times to include the public right of way adjacent to our business

The City of Columbia is encouraging all businesses to take the pledge. For more information on the pledge and the pledge map, please visit the “Business” tab on their website.

RELATED: South Carolina 'getting back on our feet carefully,' governor says

RELATED: Governor extends South Carolina state of emergency for 15 more days