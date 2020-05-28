COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Resilient Columbia Economic Recovery task Force met virtually Thursday to discuss how the city can help businesses moving forward as they reopen.

They also are rolling out some new initiatives within the city to make sure patrons feel safe.

As more and more businesses prepare to open their doors, City of Columbia officials said they want to help but also making sure everyone remains safe.

You might start to recognize some new signage in the downtown areas if you head out. The city has implemented four new initiatives that they discussed in the virtual meeting.

First, is a street decal that will be on sidewalk primarily in front of restaurants. It is there to remind folks to stay 6-feet apart and to practice social distancing.

Second, there will be an online pledge for local businesses to sign saying they are taking COVID-19 safety protocols measures inside their business.

Once they sign it, they will get sent a poster to hang outside their establishment.

Third, a survey will be coming out on June 1 for anyone in the community to be a part of, so that way the city can have a better understanding of how to spend CARES act money that was allocated to them.

Fourth, parking citations will resume on Monday, June 1.

The city also has to make a decision soon on the current curfew soon. It expires on June 9.

Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Greater Columbia Chamber, said some businesses say it is hurting their business.

"Some say the curfew doesn't bother them at all. Some say the issue is the restaurant workers themselves, that once they get off work, they don't have a place to get anything to eat because of the timing. And others want to cater to a late night crowd and they can't, they are starting to shut down their kitchens at 9:00 - 9:30 p.m.," Blackstone said. "You go across the river, it doesn't exist. You go to Forest Acres, it doesn't exist. You go out of the county, it doesn't exist. So, I think it's starting to set an unfair business practice."

City leaders also discussed other issues restaurants are facing like outdoor seating and parking for take out orders.