City of Columbia considers increase for pet licensing fees

If your pet isn't sterilized, you could pay more every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pet owners, your fur baby could soon cost you more money if it’s not spayed or neutered.

Columbia city council is proposing to change the licensing process for pets in the city. In a Health Committee meeting on Tuesday, spaying and neutering Columbia pets was a hot topic of discussion.

“Well, it’s a very timely question to be honest with you. It's time for him to go be nipped, Columbia pet owner Chaston McNeely said. "And quite honestly, can’t bring myself to do it so my wife is going to have to do this for me."

A City of Columbia proposal could make the decision a little easier for puppy owners like McNeely.

The committee is proposing an incentive fee for pet owners to help streamline the licensing process in the city by digitizing it.

“Right now, it is a very manual process. It does require supplies and manpower, which makes it difficult for us. We could revamp this ordinance to redirect these resources and increase revenue," Victoria Riles with Columbia Animal Services said.

Pet licensing currently costs the City of Columbia $54,000 and only produces $43,000 in revenue.

“We are proposing to revamp this ordinance for a one-time lifetime licensing fee of $25 if your pet is spayed, neutered and microchipped," Riles said.

If your pet is not sterilized, you would owe the city $100 a year. This is a change from the current $25 annual fee for unsterilized pets and $5 fee for sterilized pets.

McNeely said it’s something he thinks is needed.

“I think there should be some assessment and some policing of the pet population to ensure again that we’re doing what’s right for the community and what’s right the pets," McNeely said.