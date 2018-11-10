Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia is making preparations ahead of Hurricane Michael. On Wednesday afternoon, city officials held a press conference outlining the work being done in the area.

"This is a massive storm," says Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. "The Midlands was particularly fortunate with Hurricane Florence. We don't want people believing that this is a non event, this is a big deal and we need to prepare for it accordingly."

The city has prepared flood-prone areas as well.

"We go out and check the storm drainage system, we pull the grates, we make sure that anything obstructing a grate is cleaned out," says Robert Anderson, Public Works Director. "We actually go into the creeks and make sure nothing is blocking the bridges and if they are then we'll go in there and remove them."

Barricades are stationed at areas like Main & Whaley, that typically flood. A list of flood-prone areas around the City of Columbia can be found here.

Along with flood preparations, the American Red Cross has set up 12 shelters around the state.

Here are the shelters in the Midlands:

Orangeburg City Gym - 1420 Broughton St, Orangeburg

Kilbourne Park Baptist Church - 4205 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia

Lee Central High School - 1800 Wisacky Hwy, Bishopville

James Brandt Building - 398 Barnwell Highway, Allendale

Sumter County Recreation Center - 155 Haynsworth St, Sumter

St. Johns Methodist Church - 102 E Butler Ave, Saluda

Fairfield Magnet - 1647 Hwy 321 By-Pass N Winnsboro

People in need of shelter are urged to bring important medications, pillows, additional blankets, hygiene items and other items for children or anyone with special needs.

