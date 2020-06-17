City of Columbia revises use-of-force policy

The revised policy prohibits the use of chokeholds and carotid artery holds unless deadly force is authorized.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council unanimously approved a revised use-of-force policy for the Columbia Police Department.

The revised policy prohibits the use of chokeholds and carotid artery holds unless deadly force is authorized. Additionally, the policy outlines precautions officers must take in order to avoid positional asphyxia.

Read the revised policy below.

The change comes in response to the May 25, 2020 in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.