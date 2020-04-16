COLUMBIA, S.C. — In honor of National Telecommunicators week, the City of Columbia will recognize the Columbia-Richland Emergency 9-1-1 (CRC 9-1-1) Team on Friday morning with a “First Responders Salute.”

The motorcade salute will include vehicles from the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County EMS and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The motorcade salute is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday on the corner of Laurel and Main, beginning at City Hall. It will be led by the following public safety officials, who will walk the route in a show of solidarity and will greet and wave at the CRC 9-1-1 team.

Henry Simons, Assistant City Manager for Operations

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott

Columbia Police Chief William Skip Holbrook

Columbia Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts

City Emergency Management Director Harry Tinsley

The route will end at the corner of Laurel and Barnwell.

Officials say those working at the CRC 9-1-1 Headquarters will be able to watch from their windows. Off-duty call takers and dispatchers will be able to greet and wave from the street as they practice social distancing.