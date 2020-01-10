City of Columbia to look at Bull Street, Devine Street zoning requests at Thursday meeting

Agenda items of tonight's meeting include possible Murphy Oil gas station along Elmwood and Bull, and Lidl's request to add liquor store to existing site on Devine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the City of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, three items on the agenda have to potential to change the city's business landscape.

First, Lidl grocery store is asking for a special exception to add a liquor store to the existing building at the corner of Devine and Kilbourne, currently the site of Piggly Wiggly (also known as The Social Pig). Lidl has plans to renovate and move into the site after Piggly Wiggly's lease runs out later this year.

The liquor store would have a separate entrance from the main grocery store.

Second, a special exception and parking and buffer variances are being requested for a new auto repair business at the corner of Gervais and Bull streets. Palmetto Garage Works would establish a repair shop and renovate an existing building along Gervais Street to leasable office space. The site is located across the street from University of South Carolina's Law School.

Third, a request for action has been filed by Murphy Oil for the establishment of a gas station and convenience store at the corner of Elmwood and Bull streets. The actual footprint of the property would be bounded by the half of the 2000 block of Marion Street, the 1400 block of Elmwood Avenue and the half of the 2000 block of Bull Street.

Existing businesses that would be affected include No Name Deli, First Financial Corp, El Cheapo, and Appliance Guy's Warehouse. The property is across Bull St from the BullStreet development.

Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals meets today, Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. and can be viewed online at the city's CityTV YouTube channel.

The public may submit letters and statements via email to cocboardmeeting@columbiasc.gov either in advance of or during the meeting as that account will be monitored during the meetings. Please be sure to include your name and the case information, such as address and request. Virtual Public Participation: The public may join the virtual meeting on the web at https://publicinput.com/COCBOZA-October