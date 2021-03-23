City of Columbia to provide virtual mentoring program, thanks to new grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is launching a virtual mentoring program for 50 local youths, thanks to a new grant.
The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department received a $20,000 grant from Truist Foundation, that will provide a virtual mentoring program to serve 50 city of Columbia youths, ages 11-17.
The program aims to increase youth knowledge, skills, and understanding of:
- Self-Worth/Self-Esteem
- Healthy vs. Unhealthy Peer Relationships
- College/Career Readiness
- Financial Literacy/Money Management 101
- The Benefits of Nutrition/Regular Exercise
- Leadership 101
City officials say mentors will conduct 24 bi-weekly virtual mentoring sessions. Each session will last an hour, using Google meets. 12-14 youth are expected to complete the program each quarter.
Richland School District One and the Columbia Housing Authority are partnering with the city to offer the program.