City of Columbia to provide virtual mentoring program, thanks to new grant

The City of Columbia has received a $20,000 grant to provide a virtual mentoring program to serve 50 city of Columbia youths, ages 11-17.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is launching a virtual mentoring program for 50 local youths, thanks to a new grant. 

The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department received a $20,000 grant from Truist Foundation, that will provide a virtual mentoring program to serve 50 city of Columbia youths, ages 11-17.

The program aims to increase youth knowledge, skills, and understanding of: 

  • Self-Worth/Self-Esteem 
  • Healthy vs. Unhealthy Peer Relationships 
  • College/Career Readiness 
  • Financial Literacy/Money Management 101 
  • The Benefits of Nutrition/Regular Exercise 
  • Leadership 101

City officials say mentors will conduct 24 bi-weekly virtual mentoring sessions. Each session will last an hour, using Google meets. 12-14 youth are expected to complete the program each quarter. 

Richland School District One and the Columbia Housing Authority are partnering with the city to offer the program.

    

