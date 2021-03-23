City of Columbia to provide virtual mentoring program, thanks to new grant

The City of Columbia has received a $20,000 grant to provide a virtual mentoring program to serve 50 city of Columbia youths, ages 11-17.

The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department received a $20,000 grant from Truist Foundation, that will provide a virtual mentoring program to serve 50 city of Columbia youths, ages 11-17.

The program aims to increase youth knowledge, skills, and understanding of:

Self-Worth/Self-Esteem

Healthy vs. Unhealthy Peer Relationships

College/Career Readiness

Financial Literacy/Money Management 101

The Benefits of Nutrition/Regular Exercise

Leadership 101

City officials say mentors will conduct 24 bi-weekly virtual mentoring sessions. Each session will last an hour, using Google meets. 12-14 youth are expected to complete the program each quarter.