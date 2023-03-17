Forest Acres raises pay for police officers

Across-the-board raises were approved for all sworn police officers on the city's police force

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — During a council meeting on March 14, Forest Acres City Council voted unanimously to raise the pay for all sworn police officers on the city's force.

Already one of the area's highest-paid police departments, the across-the-board pay increase means a sworn officer can start at $42,535 and make a full $51,206 salary upon graduation from the police academy and receiving certification. The starting salary for an experienced officer is even greater.

In a statement to the media, Councilman Thomas Andrews said, “It’s no secret that hiring qualified officers is increasingly difficult across all of South Carolina right now. A strong police department remains one of the council’s top priorities, and showing our support for the job they do 24 hours a day starts with investing in them and their families.”

In addition to the salary, the city of Forest Acres also pays all health and life insurance premiums for police officers as well as makes a generous contribution to the monthly health insurance premiums for an officer’s family.

Donald Robinson took over as chief of the Forest Acres Police Department in the spring of 2022. During the March 14 council meeting, Chief Robinson presented his annual report that highlighted a year-to-year decrease in various crime categories including a reduction in burglaries, robberies, shoplifting, vandalism, and car break-ins.