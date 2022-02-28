Orangeburg city council to vote on new town hall Tuesday

The new city hall would be located at Broughton and Russell Streets.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg wants a new city hall that would have all of its departments under one roof.

The proposed building, which would be located at the corner of Broughton and Russell Streets, would be 17,700 square feet.

City administrator Sidney Evering says various departments currently operate out of different buildings. These departments include human resources, public works, and finance.

“It’s very on top of one another, it’s just not enough space," Evering said. "So, we try to make do, but [the new] city hall would allow us to get the space necessary."

Evering says the space would also have more public parking available.

“It’s right downtown, it’s a central location," Evering said." It’ll be another major anchor for our downtown revitalization efforts."

Under the proposal, there will also be renovations made to Stevenson Auditorium. Evering says these upgrades will allow for the venue to have optimal use.