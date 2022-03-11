City of Orangeburg receives federal funding for community facilities

The program funds fire trucks, rescue vehicles, emergency medical care equipment and communications equipment.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg received a community facilities grant from the USDA in the amount of $857,075.

It's part of the USDA's rural healthcare grant program.

The city is using these funds toward reimbursements for three new fire trucks the city purchased earlier this year. It cost a total of $2.4 million.

The city is also in the process of purchasing defibrillators that will be placed throughout city buildings.

“We’ve actually replaced some of the older equipment with this new trucks so we’re not having to take these trucks out of service because they are newer," said Public Information Officer Jennifer Van Cleave.

It will also fund new technology that will allow for more internet access to be used by engineers at three of the city's fire stations. These are stations that currently don't have internet.

“We want to be able to serve our residents and our citizens to the best of our ability and with this newer equipment it will be easier for our officers and our engineers to be able to do that," said Van Cleave.