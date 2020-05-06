SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Emergency Ordinance declaring a curfew for Sumter has been lifted.

According to the city, the Mayor signed a declaration on Friday, ending the curfew that was started Wednesday. The curfew began on Wednesday due to protests in the city.

The city said the curfew was in place because of the ongoing protests, which they say have been peaceful in their city, and to better protect private and public properties and individuals in the City of Sumter.

Effective Friday at 12 p.m. the curfew has been lifted.

RELATED: Manning Police take 'I Promise' pledge to recommit to the community

RELATED: Sumter police arrest 9 following protest in the city

RELATED: Columbia police chief joins protesters, kneels with them

“The immediate threats and dangers which necessitated the curfew have been avoided at present,” stated Joe McElveen, Mayor of the City of Sumter.

According to the city, Ordinance No. 2681 was lifted 12 p.m. Friday and no longer applied within City limits.According to the mayor, if threats were to return then additional steps may be taken by the city in the future.

You can see the declaration here.