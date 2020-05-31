WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mayor Tem Miles has declared a state of emergency and curfew for the the City of West Columbia due to civil unrest in Columbia near the Gervais Street Bridge.

The curfew is effective beginning at 9 PM, on May 30, 2020, until 6 AM, May 31, 2020.

The following activities are prohibited during the curfew:

Be or travel upon any public street, alley or roadway or upon public property unless such travel is necessary to obtain medical assistance;



Possess off one's own premises, buy, sell, give away or otherwise transfer or dispose of any explosives, firearms, ammunition or dangerous weapon of any kind;



Sell beer, wines or intoxicating beverages of any kind; or possess or consume the same off one's own premises; or



Sell gasoline or any other similar petroleum products or any other combustible or inflammable substances.

City officials say they are committed to the safety of their citizens, visitors, and businesses. Please report any suspicious activity to the West Columbia Police Department.