COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city officials have announced a press conference on Monday afternoon "regarding the investigation and other matters related to Allen Benedict Court."
The press conference will be held at 5 p.m. at Columbia Police Department headquarters downtown.
The press conference comes one week after officials confirmed that two men found dead at Allen Benedict Court earlier this month died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper, both of Allen Benedict Court, Columbia, SC, were found dead in their apartments on January 17.
Citing "imminent danger to life," more than 400 residents of Allen Benedict Court, run buy the Columbia Housing Authority, were evacuated after Witherspoon and Roper were found dead and multiple gas leaks were found.
Since then, more than 400 displaced Allen Benedict Court residents have struggled to re-gain some sense of normalcy and direction.
Meanwhile, several lawsuits have already been filed.
On Saturday morning, Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin announced that the Columbia Housing Authority was not chosen as a finalist for a grant to redevelop Allen Benedict Court apartments
Allen Benedict Court is on the agenda for the Columbia city council meeting Tuesday.
