Prepare early for rain from Hurricane Sally, officials urge

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Sally is expected to bring heavy rain across the Southeast including South Carolina. With a chance of several inches predicted over the next week, some city leaders say to prepare now.

"A little bit of water can do a lot of damage," Red Cross Communication Director Ben Williamson said. "Flooding can be serious, make sure your homes are prepared, make sure you tie things that are outside down, make sure you bring your pets inside, if there's any hanging trees make sure those are taken care of and download an emergency app," Williamson said.

Several city officials around the Midlands, including Newberry City Manager Matt DeWitt, say they have already started to clear drains and check out waterways.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is asking anyone who owns or operates a dam to lower the water levels now through the next few days for any potential problems caused by heavy rain.

"What could it hurt to be prepared," DeWitt said. "We all like to think this isn't going to happen to me, but in the event that it does, it's always best to be prepared."

If needed, Williamson said the Red Cross will be ready to help in anyway they can.