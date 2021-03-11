City of Orangeburg to aggressively step up its code enforcement

The first task is to work with property owners whose buildings have been condemned by the city and bring the property back up to code.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Desiree Ross is the owner of the Ross Centre, an event venue in downtown Orangeburg. She says she is frustrated with the number of neglected buildings and properties around the town.

"A lot of people don't want to start a business in Orangeburg because you just had the beautiful library that just opened, but around it is dilapidated buildings," expressed Ross.

The City of Orangeburg announced they would be aggressively stepping up its code enforcement to clean up the city.

"When you have dilapidated buildings or weeded lots, it doesn't look attractive," said Sidney Evering, Orangeburg's City Administrator. "We want to sweep our front porch."

Orangeburg's City Administrator says Orangeburg only has two code enforcement officers. So, the city hired SafeBuilt, a consulting firm, to assist the town in enforcing codes and ordinances.

"Some of the areas are on Russell Street," said Evering. "We've given them a list that they are going to start with, but it's going to be the whole city."

"You will be given an opportunity to correct it," stated Evering. "If not, then you'll be given a citation, then the legal process will continue from there if you don't bring the property up to code."

Ross hopes Orangeburg's aggressive approach will lead to businesses not missing out on bringing in more revenue.