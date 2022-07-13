City Roots Expanding Operations in Richland County

The company will add 60 new jobs to its operation over the next five years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's City Roots Urban Farm is planning a $4.4 million investment in Richland County that will create 60 new jobs over the next five years.

Father and son duo Robbie and Eric McClam started the business 2009 on just three acres of land. Now, they grow thousands of pounds of microgreens, serving restaurants, grocery retailers and food distributors across the Southeast.

“We can’t keep up with the demand right now," said Co-owner Robbie McClam.

City Roots is moving to a new 93 acre plot of land on 1630 Longwood Road at Pineview Industrial Park. The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2023. McClam said they have purchased a 73,000 square foot greenhouse.

"We have 13 greenhouses here on site and so one of the benefits of the new site is that it will have this much and almost three times as much all under one roof," said McClam.

McClam tells News 19 the goal is to make the Greenhouse as carbon neutral as possible.

"We’re gonna use automated irrigation systems," said McClam.

"We’re looking to use all electrical rechargeable vehicles on site."

McClam said only 10-15 acres of the property are able to be developed. The remainder of the property, about 80 percent, is wetlands.

“We think it's a beautiful property but it really can’t be developed,” said McClam.

According to McClam, they will be offering full and part time positions at the farm.

"It’s already super exciting to see our product in restaurants and in stores and to know that we’ll be reaching even more people is really exciting, it’s cool," said Greenhouse manager Heather Hetzel.

City Root's current location will continue operating as usual.