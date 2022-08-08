x
Suspect arrested in killing at Broad River Road gas station

Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. 

Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a man was found dead inside the store who'd been shot. The victim was later identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office as Savion J. Fonville, 23, of Moore, SC.  

Officers now say their investigation has determined that the shooting followed an argument between the two men outside the store. Lewie was arrested at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

