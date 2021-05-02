Claflin student advances to HBCU Madden NFL finals

Top Madden gamers from each HBCU athletic conference are looking to be the champion.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Millions of NFL fans know a new National football champion will be crowned this Sunday. However, some may not know there will also be a virtual one crowned the day before.

Top Madden gamers from each HBCU athletic conference are looking to be the champion. They are all competing in the Inaugural Madden 21 x HBCU Tournament finals. For years, a traditional Madden video game tournament has happened alongside the Super Bowl, but this particular event is special because it marks a change.

A spokesperson for the NFL said in a statement: "Our HBCU tournaments are pillars of progress that stand for the empowerment of equality, and we're proud to be aligned in the effort to make eSports more inclusive."

Eric Minor is representing Claflin University, and he will be pitted against 15 other players.

"I want to have all-time bragging rights!" Minor said. "I want say I am the best HBCU Madden player! There were 70 players in each conference I had to play, and you had to make the top five out of that group. It was a long day for me to qualify for that. The competition wasn't easy, and I had to sweat a little bit."

Minor says he has been competing in high-level tournaments since 2019. On average, Minor says he's playing Madden for eight hours daily when he is not in school for computer science and cybersecurity.

"Computer science and coding require a lot of critical thinking," Minor said. "It's the same way with Madden. When you're playing someone good, you have to think on the fly. You can't get there and be stuck."

The Madden 21 x HBCU Tournament Finals will be broadcasted on the EA Madden NFL Twitch Channel the day before the Super Bowl. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000. The Claflin junior says that money will go towards school if he wins. He also picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win it all.