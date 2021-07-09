Claflin celebrate National HBCU Week

President Biden proclaimed the second week of September as national HBCU week to celebrate the contributions these institutions have made.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is celebrating historical black colleges and universities during National Historically Black College/University (HBCU) week.

"What HBCU week means to me is highlighting HBCU students and alumni what they have done for their university and other universities," said Isaiah Robinson, graduating Senior at Claflin University.

"It means history, strength, and the possibility," expressed Leslie-Payton Alston, graduating senior at Claflin University.

President Biden proclaimed the second week of September to be recognized as National HBCU week to observe the institutions' contributions to our country.

"National HBCU Week is a week to commemorate HBCUs' impact on the American Culture since their inception," said Arthur E. Doctor Jr., Claflin's Assistant Dean For Student Engagement & Leadership. "Since 1837, HBCUs have been educating black students in a variety of fields."

This week, we’re celebrating HBCUs during HBCU Week 2021. Look out during the week for ways that you can support and help us celebrate Claflin University! Posted by Claflin University on Monday, September 6, 2021

"HBCUs have been getting a lot of exposures lately," explained Robinson. "We're now getting put on the same platform with other predominantly white institutions by us increasing rapidly.

Claflin University kicked off the week with a balloon release.

The institution will have other events, including spirit day, campus clean-up day, and COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will run for the rest of the month. Claflin's assistant dean for student engagement says their goal for the week is to continue advocating for Black communities to get vaccinated.