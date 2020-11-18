Claflin professor's $350,000 donation will help with student scholarships

Linda Hill left Claflin a $350,000 donation in her will. That money will go to endowed scholarships for students majoring in English.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Linda Hill taught English at Claflin University for 46 years. Her death was felt throughout the university, as was her generous gift left for the school in her will.

"It broke my heart, reading the email, that she died," said Kenyanna Howard.

Hill left Claflin a $350,000 donation. According to the university, the donation is the largest ever given by a faculty member. The money will go to endowed scholarships for students majoring in English.

"This money will be able to assist a lot of students and first-generation students who are aspiring to become great people but don't have the means," Marcus Burgess, Interim VP for Institution Advancement, Marcus Burgess said. "It will enable them to earn that college degree."

Hill was from Nebraska and started her career at Claflin, though she had no family or connection to the state. Other English professors say hill treated her students as if they were her children.

"She was happiest when she was working with students," said Peggy Ratliff. "She adopted several students as her Claflin children. She took time with her students. That's why I think she left the money because she wanted to give students more opportunities to succeed."

Ratliff knew and worked with Linda Hill for 35 years. They were working on a book together, and Ratliff says Hill was like a sister to her. She was hurt when the hospital called to tell her that Linda died. Ratliff says she wants to finish what Hill started at Claflin.

"I'm going to honor her to complete that project and help kids to succeed," said Ratliff.