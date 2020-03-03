ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Many people and academic institutions across the country are taking preventive measures and precautions when it comes to the coronavirus

Claflin University administration has announced that a week long study abroad trip for students to Dubai has been cancelled.



Although not on the list, this announcement comes on the hills of Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommending travelers avoid all non essential travel to destinations such as China, Japan and Italy.



The university says they have numerous other study abroad trips planned in the future which are being put on hold until the CDC recommends it is safe to travel.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest in this developing story.



