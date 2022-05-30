Claflin University launches partnership with London Metropolitan University

The partnership will provide international study, teaching, and research opportunities for students, faculty, and staff at both institutions.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University in Orangeburg has signed a memorandum agreement with London Metropolitan University to provide international study, teaching, and research opportunities for students, faculty, and staff at both institutions.

According to Claflin's acting interim provost Dr. Verile Tisdale, the London university seemed to be a good fit for this partnership due to both universities having a significant minority population.

“They were looking for an outlet to determine how to better serve minority students and their minorities are several different nationalities as well as students that have different types of handicapped, because the average age of their student upon entry is 22," said Dr. Tisdale.

The partnership was made official with a signing ceremony on May 26. Claflin president Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack and Vice Chancellor Lynn Dobbs of London Metropolitan University participated in the signing.

Through this partnership, students at both institutions will have opportunities for customized study abroad programs, international summer school, internships, and scholarships.

“They do have scholarships available that students can apply for. Housing is within the area. It’s a metropolitan campus.”

London Metropolitan University is a public research university in London, England with more than 12,000 students.

Dr. Tisdale says this partnership will be a benefit to both universities that have worked to provide academic opportunities to students who come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

“They’re looking at how we did it, and that’s why this program is different in that they will have student exchange, faculty exchanges, and staff exchanges," she said.