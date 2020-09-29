Claflin University resumes face to face learning

On Monday students were able to return to classes at the university.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In-person classes are back in session at Claflin University as over 450 students made their way back to campus last week.

Students began in person instruction on Monday.

Jordan Wright, a sophomore at the university, say he's excited about being back.

"It means a lot being back on campus, my favorite part about being back at school is seeing the teachers and students," Wright said.

Claflin has put several safety measures in place to keep students safe.

Students walking on campus, you are required to wear a mask. Once students get to their classroom, they are required to keep their mask on and socially distance.

We are excited to welcome students back on campus this weekend! Please be reminded of these important dates as we go through this semester. pic.twitter.com/C3wSFcb9bi — Claflin University (@ClaflinUniv1869) September 19, 2020

Markers and signs have been placed in buildings reminding students to keep their distance from one another and wear their masks.



Leroy Durant, Vice-President of Student Services says students were tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus and he says they will continue to be tested every two to three weeks.

No visitors are allowed on campus and students are required to wear their ID's while walking on campus.

"The advice that I will give to students is that this is real so protect yourself and others but take this very seriously," Dr. Durant said.