Claflin University student wins national football video game competition

The NFL launched the tournament in an effort to promote diversity and inclusivity within both traditional and esports.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University senior Eric Minor got the experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LVI after winning the Madden NFL 22 x HBCU Tournament.

Minor says he's been playing video games since he was a kid, but would have never guessed this hobby would take him to this year's Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Minor beat out 16 students from HBCUs across the country to defend his Madden NFL 22 x HBCU title and win a a trip to Los Angeles and tickets to Super Bowl LVI. This makes his second year in a row Minor won the football game championship.

In addition to defending his title in Los Angeles, Minor also got the opportunity to shadow NFL executives and meet players. He says it's an experience he'll never forget, and he made his family proud.

“They’re all texting me, hitting my phone," Minor said. "They’re all excited. They’re like I’m the man of the year right now."

Minor took home the grand prize of $10,000, most of which he says will go into his savings. He will also receive a Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet.

As a graduating senior, Minor says he's looking ahead to the future, which could include an opportunity with the NFL. He says he's also considering grad school.