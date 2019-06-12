FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — Florence County Deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old who hasn't been seen in weeks.

Officers say Clarence Vashon McDowell of Olanta was last seen at his home on November 14, 2019. At this time, Investigators do not believe McDowell is in imminent danger, but according to family members suffers from some impairment.

McDowell is described as standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with little to no hair, brown eyes and several scars on his back and arms.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of McDowell is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 388, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.