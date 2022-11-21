Clarendon County Council Authorizes $15M in bonds for several projects

The bonds will finance five public safety and municipal projects

MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County Council authorized $15 million in bonds Monday to fund five capital projects.

Almost half the money will go toward a new, upgraded emergency operations center, according to County Administrator David Epperson.

Epperson said the current Emergency Call center services all of the police departments and sheriff's department and building a new one would improve emergency response times for residents.

"We want to make sure we can have adequate facilities to allow for upgrades and technology and training and what not to serve our citizens better," said Epperson.

He explained the rest of the money will pay for a new fire station in Turbeville, a new public works facility, a new fleet maintenance facility, and an animal control station.

Epperson said the current public works facility is 25 years old and doesn't have enough space for the staff or equipment housed there. According to Epperson, the current fleet maintenance facility is more than 25 years old and services the county's 165 vehicles along with 15 pieces of heavy equipment.

Two of the projects the county tried to fund through a penny sales tax, which residents rejected on election day.

"These facilities were needed, they’re essential, and we just couldn’t wait another two years to hopefully put it on the ballot and see if it could pass," said Epperson.

To pay for the bonds, Epperson explained the county is exploring revenue sources like industrial investments and state funding, in addition to raising property taxes by up to $35 a year.

Clarendon County Council Special-Called Meeting will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM in the Clarendon Council Chambers located on 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC. pic.twitter.com/PozQwErQkG — ClarendonCountySC (@ClarendonSCgov) November 18, 2022

"That’s the last option we want to do we want to try to use other options that are available," said Epperson.

Though many residents are upset with council, saying they already feel burdened by the cost of living.

"It's not easy on the poor people who are busting their butts trying to make a living," said Shauna White.

"I voted against it because I feel like we all should not have all of these taxes," said Adrienne Bennett.

According to Epperson, construction on the projects could begin as early as next spring.

After nearly 24 years, county council is also looking to give themselves a pay raise. If approved, the $2,000 pay increase would bring their salaries to $15,000.

