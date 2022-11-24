Clarendon County family gives out free Thanksgiving dinner to Summerton community

The Bennett Family has given out free Thanksgiving meals to the Summerton community for the past eight years. This year, they're prepared for at least 100 visitors.

SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Clarendon County family is serving their community while keeping a legacy alive. The Bennett family has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their community for the past eight years.

For Maggie Bennett, it's "just the smile on the face" of residents that keeps them coming back to serve each year.

"We love doing what we're doing: feeding the community," Bennett said. "Seeing those people come in line to get that food, it makes me feel good."

The tradition started in 2014 when Bennett’s husband said he felt God calling him to serve. After he passed away in 2019, his family is keeping his legacy alive.

"It’s everything that he’s not here," his son Hakeem shared. "Somebody has to pick up the torch, take the mantle and live it out for him. So that’s what we’re here to do now."

The family has worked together to buy, prepare and cook the thanksgiving meal, which they’re passing out to Summerton residents like Samuel Green.

"I enjoy it 'cuz it’s a blessing," Green said.

A blessing of food and friendship, Jason Robinson tells me.

"They’re saying that even it’s Thanksgiving, you’re supposed to be with family, everyone should have a meal and that’s what they’re doing out here today," Robinson said. "They try to give back to this community the best way that they can and I honestly appreciate it."

Sharing that love is the goal.

"So often you think about the world right now and people want for themselves," Hakeem explained. "But for us to be able to give to other people means a lot to me."

Bennett says she prepares enough food for at least one hundred people, and tries her best to keep it all warm for everyone who stops by.

