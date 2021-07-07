x
Have you seen him? Missing man in Clarendon County not seen since Monday

Christopher Juan Murray was last seen at his home on Shadewater Way in the Foreston area.
Credit: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Juan Murray

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing person not seen since Monday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Christopher Juan Murray was last seen at his home in the 1600 block of Shadewater Way in the Foreston community. Murray is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white Nissan Rogue with a South Carolina tag reading TZU207.

Authorities added that Murray and serious medical and other illnesses. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-4414.

Credit: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office
White Nissan Rogue

