Have you seen him? Missing man in Clarendon County not seen since Monday

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing person not seen since Monday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Christopher Juan Murray was last seen at his home in the 1600 block of Shadewater Way in the Foreston community. Murray is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white Nissan Rogue with a South Carolina tag reading TZU207.