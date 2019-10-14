CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in days.

Officers want to find 31-year-old Aaron Eaton. Eaton was last seen at Randolph's Landing on Saturday, October 12, 2019 driving a 2015 Silver Kia Sorento Tag # VT51110.

Eaton is 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head. He was wearing blue jeans, green shirt, and a green color camo hat.

Any information, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-4414.