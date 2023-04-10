Powerball jackpot up to $1.2B, Clarendon County residents hope to win big

The odds of hitting the jackpot are approximately 1 in 293 million, but these daunting odds haven't deterred Clarendon County residents from taking their chances.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.2 billion after no players claimed the top prize in Monday night's drawing. This staggering amount stands as the third-highest jackpot in the history of the Powerball lottery.

Ben Holliday is a hopeful Powerball player.

"I tell ya, I'd have to leave the country, sweetheart, because you'd have more kin people than you realize,” said Holliday.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are approximately 1 in 293 million, but these daunting odds haven't deterred Clarendon County residents from taking their chances.

Johnny Odom, another Powerball enthusiast, expressed his optimism. "I'm feeling pretty lucky,” said Odom.

Nathaniel McDuffie feels the same. "I feel good and lucky today,” he said.

According to data from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the largest Powerball win in Clarendon County's history was a $50,000 prize in 2016.

The most recent notable win in the area occurred in 2022, with a prize of $500.

The county has had six wins in total since 2012.

Some lucky dreamers already have plans for their potential winnings.

"I'd like to have a little getaway. I would like to help people," Odom said. "There's a lot of people who need help."

On the other hand, people like Nathaniel McDuffie aren’t so sure.

"$1 billion dollars? I don't know if I could spend all of that. I'll tell you one thing; I'd have the time of my life trying to,” said McDuffie.

According to Powerball, this marks the first time in the game's history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.