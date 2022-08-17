Missing Clarendon County woman not seen in over a week

32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, who stands 5'2" tall and weighs around 133 pounds, has tattoos on the back of her left hand and on her lower back, deputies say.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing woman who has not been seen in more than a week.

Deputies say 32-year-old Deanna Sharlyn Cannon left her mother's home on Ralph Bell Road in Summerton on July 28 with some of her belongings, according to the Clarendon County's Sheriff's Office. Her mother notified the sheriff's office on August 11 after not having seen or heard from her since July.

Witnesses in the Goat Island area say they say Cannon walking near that area on August 8.

Cannon, who stands 5'2" tall and weighs around 133 pounds, has tattoos on the back of her left hand and on her lower back, according to deputies.