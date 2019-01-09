MANNING, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a two car collision Saturday evening that left one person dead and two people injured.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on SC 261, near Home Branch Road, approximately 1.5 miles east of Paxville, near Manning, SC.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell said that a 2011 Chevrolet HHR was headed south when it was hit by a 2015 Chevy Cruz travelling in the opposite direction.

The Chevy Cruz swerved left, crossed the center line and hit the HHR head-on.

Neither the driver or passenger of the HHR were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. The 40-year-old male driver was injured, and the passenger was trapped in the vehicle until rescue units arrived. The driver and passenger were then transported to McLeod Health in Clarendon by EMS. The passenger was died at the hospital.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Cruz was wearing a seat belt and was airlifted to McLeod Health in Florence. There is no word about the extent of her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.