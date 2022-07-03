Clarendon Co. fire crews rescue several pets from blaze that displaced 4 children, 2 adults

The American Red Cross is now assisting the family with food, clothing, shelter and other resources.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A Clarendon County family, though forced out of their home by fire on Friday, has a local department to thank for rescuing several pets from their home.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue reports that its crews were dispatched to the area of Hickory Hill Road in Turbeville around 4:50 p.m. on Friday. There, a double-wide mobile home already had smoke showing from the outside.

Two adults and four children were already outside when crews arrived, however, firefighters assisted in removing "numerous" pets from the home.

The fire was ultimately contained to a single bedroom but a spokesperson for the department said the rest of the home had heat and smoke damage throughout.

