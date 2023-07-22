Students in the Clarendon County School District got free school supplies and backpacks

Parents and students were able to receive free school supplies at a Saturday 'Back to School Bash' and will have chances to get more soon.

MANNING, S.C. — Back-to-school season is about to begin in the South Carolina Midlands, starting with Clarendon County.

The first day of school for these Clarendon County students is July 31, but this year, the community is ensuring students and parents get help.

Several community members and organizations hosted a "Back-to-school Bash" on Saturday.

Brian and Torrun Mance helped organize the event. The pair said the event is a way to make sure their neighbors feel prepared for the classroom.

"We saw a need that had to be filled, so we stepped in," Brian said. "We just want every kid to step in with confidence on that first day, and make sure they have everything they need so they can have a successful school year."

This year, the National Retail Federation is expecting families to spend around $800 for back-to-school and around $41 billion nationwide.

Tavonia Pearson brought her granddaughter to the back-to-school event. She said heading back to the classroom comes at a difficult time.

"When you've got school coming in at the end of the month and bills hitting at the first of the month, things like this really help with our expenses," Pearson said.