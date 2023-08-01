Class is back in session for Lexington School District 3 students, teachers and staff

"We have a lot of academic concerns that we've got to address this school year, but that's our job," Batesburg-Leesville Elementary school principal, Velasquez said.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Students and teachers are heading back to their classrooms across the Midlands these next couple weeks, and today, that was the case for Lexington School District 3.

"I was at the primary school this morning at 6:45 a.m. because I was ready to go. I wanted to see them, I wanted to see them be excited," Sonya Bryant, assistant superintendent said.

It's the first day back to the smart boards, tablets and pencils for students attending Lexington School District 3.

For elementary school teacher of the year, Shiniqua Mays, the new academic year is a fresh start for learning.

"As far as the catching up part, we found that we needed to go back to the basic foundations. So one of the things that came out of it and just feedback from the community, we're incorporating spelling this year, as well as vocabulary," Mays said. "That's always a joy to watch them blossom."

Principal Matt Velasquez tells News 19 he's excited for the challenge.

"Our concerns are just meeting kids where they're at. We have a lot of academic concerns that we've got to address this school year, but that's our job," Velasquez said.

Velasquez adds that they'll be grouping similar learners, meeting them where they're at and targeting and achieving individual goals, with a focus on math facts to prep students for pre-algebra in middle school.

"Our K through three teachers and assistants are all going through the South Carolina letters training, and we've seen great work with phonics. Actually in our primary school and our elementary school," Bryant said.

There's lots of learning on the agenda, with two optional enrichment sessions built into this year's new school calendar. One the last week of September, and the other a week ahead of spring break.