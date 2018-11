Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Fire responded to a Richland County school this morning after a fire alarm went off in a classroom.

Richland County School District One says there was smoke in a computer room at A.C. Moore Elementary School.

According to the district, the fire department responded and put out the smoke. At this time we do not know the cause of the fire.

The school is located off Rosewood Ave. in Columbia.

No classes are canceled and students can arrive as scheduled.

