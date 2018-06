Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A vintage car stored in Columbia was stolen over the weekend, and Columbia police are working to find the culprit.

The car, a 1917 Chevy Touring convertible with red rims, went missing from a storage facility at 7011 Garners Ferry Road.

A cargo trailer was also stolen from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

