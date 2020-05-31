COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's protest turned violent in the late afternoon causing some damage in the Vista area in Columbia.

Business owners are working to clean up on Lincoln Street this morning where windows were broken and vacant buildings were set on fire.

Other community members have picked up almost all of the trash littered around the Columbia Police Department Headquarters on nearby Washington Street.

Blue Marlin, Sandler's Jewelry and if ART Gallery are just some of the businesses that experienced damage.

A vacant building on Lincoln St. was even set on fire and quickly put out by Columbia Fire.

A Loft hotel on Lady St was damaged as well. Graffiti could be seen being scrubbed off the windows.

Aristocrat owner Mason Crowson has not slept because he has been cleaning up around his business on Washington Street.

He has displayed signs left on the ground in his businesses window, "we figured that it would be a waste to throw it away."

He and his friend Liz Williamson were cleaning up litter all day yesterday as well as handing out water and snacks to both law enforcement and protesters.

"I gave food and water to cops, I gave food and water to protesters," Crowson says, "no one was a stranger. I helped everyone that I could."

They plan to continue to support the community as more protests are scheduled for today.

Lincoln St. is lined with windows covered by plywood as business owners begin planning what to do with their damaged buildings.