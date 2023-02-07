Community bracing for cleanup on Lake Murray after 4th of July weekend

Residents and visitors began picking up trash during the July 4 holiday weekend.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — People living around Lake Murray have been voicing concern about litter ramping up around the July 4 holiday.

Wade Bell is a boater and spent part of his Sunday afternoon cleaning up trash around the Lake Murray shore before going out on the water.

Bell said he wishes other people visiting would also try to keep the lake clean.

"Just don't litter in the water," Bell said. "We're just trying to keep it clean... So, just put it in the trash can, and if you can't, take it home with you."

Thirteen-year-old Ethan Derr and his Uncle Rick Bores enjoy visiting Lake Murray to fish. Ethan said he's learning about trash in school and the harmful impact it can have on the environment.

"Our teacher had us read this book about Trash Vortex, it's in... all the oceans and it's just all the plastic in there," Derr said.

South Carolina does have enforceable fines for littering. According to the Lexington County website, the minimum penalty is $200 for litter of less than 15 pounds.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces (SCDNR) also has the Up2U campaign, which has a phone number and a text line where anyone can report littering if they see it.