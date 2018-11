Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A wreck on I-20 caused delays for morning commuters on the Broad River bridge.

According to reports from highway patrol, the wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. on I-20 EB near the Broad River Road exit.

Traffic is now flowing on both sides of the Broad River bridge and crews are working to clear the scene.

