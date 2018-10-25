Clemson, SC — A structural engineer said hundreds of factors will need to be considered as investigators try to figure out why Clemson apartment complex's clubhouse collapsed early Sunday morning during a party.

Ed Harris, a forensic engineer and the principal at Building Inspections & Engineering in Greenville, said the items that need to be analyzed in looking at a structural failure range from materials used to the capacity of materials to the floor joist connections and framing.

While Harris is not involved with the Clemson analysis, he said that when it comes to failures, there is no usual case or reason things go wrong.

"Most times, it is an unusual situation," he said. "For instance, you may see a floor where the design is correct, but when it was put together, the way the beam is supported on the wall could just be totally wrong."

The clubhouse at the Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex looks like an average community space. You enter on the second floor, which opens out to a balcony. Below, the first floor backs up to two rounded pools. Inside the clubhouse are a small gym, pool tables and large armchairs.

A real estate agent's video provides a look inside the building from 2010.

On Sunday, a floor in that space collapsed during a party, sending 30 people to the hospital and making headlines around the country.

Todd Steadman, director of the city of Clemson's planning and codes department, said the posted occupancy for the upstairs of the clubhouse was 135 people. The city is working to obtain security camera footage to determine what the occupancy was at the time of the incident.

The Woodlands property owners and managers had a structural engineer examine the building on Wednesday, the city will have a third-party engineer examine it on Thursday, and the architect requested to have an engineer examine the site on Friday, Steadman said. He is uncertain when there will be official reports from any of the three analyses.

The building permit for the clubhouse was issued in 2004, and it passed numerous building inspections, including one for framing, in December of that year. The building opened for business in 2005.

The clubhouse was built by Dovetail Builders LLC with architecture by Armentrout Matheny Thurmond PC. The Independent Mail has reached out to both for comment.

The second floor was 4,160 square feet, according to the original building permit. The building cost $560,000.

Dovetail built Woodlands properties in other college towns, including the first one in Athens, Georgia, where the University of Georgia is located.

Woodlands of Athens' clubhouse has a similar two-floor structure. A representative from the Woodlands of Athens Condominium Association Inc., said management plans to review original design plans for its clubhouse and check with engineers.

For the time being, the Woodlands of Athens will allow normal foot traffic but will not likely allow any parties, a representative said. Typically parties there have a limit of 50 attendees.

