Clemson is the best bet for college in South Carolina, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

On Monday, the company released its Best College & University Rankings list for 2019.

Out of 1,000 higher-education institutions assessed, Clemson was ranked 84 overall and No. 1 for South Carolina.

Wofford College was No. 2 for the state, while University of South Carolina stacked up at No. 5.

USC was No. 218 overall.

The ranking was a repeat performance for Clemson, which also was the top school in the state in WalletHub's assessment for 2018.

WalletHub rated Clemson on a number of dimensions on a 1 to 25 scale, with 1 indicating "best," 25 indicating "worst" and 13 indicating "average."

Clemson performed well on admissions rate, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary, but was below average for net cost, student-faculty ratio and gender and racial diversity.

During the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Clemson provost Bob Jones presented on Clemson's U.S. News & World report ranking, which came out in September and listed the university as No. 24 for top public universities this year.

Jones noted that the U.S. News & World Report placed less weight on admissions rates and instead focused on access by looking at each school's number of Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal aid for students.

"We are not here to optimize numbers. We are not here for the U.S. News & World Report," Jones said in his presentation to the board. "We are here for students to grow and succeed."

