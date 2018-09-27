Columbia, SC (WLTX) - People across the Midlands are reacting to the new that former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is transferring to play football at a different school.

Dabo Swinney admitted Tuesday that Monday was "a bad day to be a head coach" because of what he described as an emotional conversation with Kelly Bryant.

Wednesday did not get any better for Clemson's head coach.

Three days after being informed by Clemson assistant coach Brandon Streeter he would not be starting Saturday's game with Syracuse, Bryant has decided to transfer. The story was first reported by The Greenville News.

On Monday, Clemson announced that freshman Trevor Lawrence would start Saturday's game and after an that meeting with Swinney, Bryant was given the night off from practice. After he missed Tuesday's workout, that fueled speculation he might be leaving and now that is what will happen.

While it's unknown where the former Clemson QB will be playing ball next, people in the Midlands give their hot take on Bryant's decision.

Some people agree with Byrant leaving and transferring to playing ball at another school while others think he should "suck it up" and stay committed to the Tigers.

Under the new NCAA redshirt guidelines, by leaving Clemson now, the former Wren standout does not lose his final year of eligibility. He has not decided where he will play his final season.

The new NCAA rule allows players to play up to four games in a season and still be eligible to transfer and play ball the following season at another school.

“I feel like it's what's best for me and my future,” Bryant said in an exclusive interview with The Greenville News.

