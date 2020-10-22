Clemson returning to virtual classes after Thanksgiving break

According to the university, this will stop hundreds of students from entering quarantine. The spring semester remains unchanged.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University will return to online-only instruction following the Thanksgiving holiday for the remaining two weeks of the Fall semester.

Accoridng to the university, this decision was made in consultation with the COVID-19 public health strategy team and other health consultants.



The final day of in-person instruction will be Tuesday, Nov. 24.

According to the university, the strategy team estimates that at least 200 students would need to quarantine or isolate the week following Thanksgiving break if students were to return. Students would also need to be tested for COVID-19 when they returned through the end of exams. According to the university, that could result in some students being quarantined or isolated well into the year-end holiday break should they become infected or exposed to the virus.



The University is encouraging students to not return to campus or the surrounding community following the Thanksgiving break. Students who remain on campus or return should request permission to remain in their residence hall. Details on how to request an exception will be available from the university.



On-campus resident students and unlimited meal plan holders who do not return to campus will receive a credit or refund for the unused portions of their housing and dining contracts.

According to Clemson, the academic calendar for the Spring remains unchanged.



In correspondence to students and employees, officials for the university said the following.